Charges dropped against former UGA receiver Demetris Robertson

The Henry County district attorney’s office Wednesday dismissed a charge of interference with government property – a felony – that Robertson faced there. Robertson already had resolved misdemeanor theft charges in Athens-Clarke County after repaying UGA the $725 cost of the parking boot illegally removed from his vehicle in February.

“The victim in the case, the University of Georgia, did not want to pursue charges because Mr. Robertson paid full restitution to the university for the damage property,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement released Wednesday.