Charges dropped against former UGA receiver Demetris Robertson

ATHENS -- The parking boot saga that followed former Georgia receiver Demetris Robertson to Auburn finally is over.
The Henry County district attorney’s office Wednesday dismissed a charge of interference with government property – a felony – that Robertson faced there. Robertson already had resolved misdemeanor theft charges in Athens-Clarke County after repaying UGA the $725 cost of the parking boot illegally removed from his vehicle in February.
“The victim in the case, the University of Georgia, did not want to pursue charges because Mr. Robertson paid full restitution to the university for the damage property,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement released Wednesday.
The charges stemmed from an incident in which Robertson’s 2017 Dodge Charger was “booted” by UGA Parking officials for illegally parking in an East Campus deck. Robertson allegedly removed the booted tire from his vehicle and then had the wheel clamp removed from the tire at a location in Henry County sometime later. No other individuals were charged in the case.
A sixth-year senior from Savannah, Robertson entered the transfer portal in June. Last week, he announced that he was transferring to Auburn. There he will play for the Tigers’ first-year coach Bryan Harsin and former UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Georgia will play Auburn on Oct. 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Robertson’s transfer is the second in his career. A 5-star prospect out of Savannah Christian, Robertson signed with California over Georgia in 2016. He was named a freshman All-American for the Bears after catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. He was injured as a sophomore in 2017, then transferred to Georgia before the 2018 season.
Robertson was a regular in the Bulldogs’ receiver rotation the past three seasons, but never could replicate the production he had as a freshman in the Pac-12. After catching only 12 passes for 110 yards in 10 games last season, he left Athens having totaled 42 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 10 rushes for 161 yards and one touchdown in his Georgia career.