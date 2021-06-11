Georgia’s Demetris Robertson enters transfer portal

Georgia sixth-year senior Demetris Robertson entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction told DawgNation.
Robertson’s entry into the portal, first reported by 247Sports, allows him contact with other schools.
The Bulldogs recently brought in Arik Gilbert from LSU to play the “X” position, with second-year receiver Jermaine Burton the front-runner at the Z and junior receiver Kearis Jackson expected to line up in the slot.
Robertson was expected to compete for return duties on the Georgia team this season.
Most of the Bulldogs’ healthy wide receivers traveled to California in May for limited voluntary work with JT Daniels along with team bonding time, but Robertson was not among them.
Burton and freshman Adonai Mitchell stayed the duration, both apparently looking to get all the work in with Daniels possible before the team reported back for summer voluntary workouts last week.
Georgia has great depth at the receiver position, meaning targets were going to be hard to come by for Robertson in 2021.