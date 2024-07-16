Carson Beck, Malaki Starks, Mykel Williams could be first-round trio for Georgia

Starks, an All-American, is commonly considered the best safety in the country. He had 52 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups last season. Since his athletic interception off Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in his college debut game, Starks has amazed with his instincts and rare physical talent. He’s also an exceptional run defender (his 84.8 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus was seventh among Power Five safeties).

There’s an entire season to be played, but unlike his two teammates, Starks doesn’t have as much competition to be deemed the best at his position. If he continues his performance of the past two years, he almost certainly will be the first safety taken in 2025.

Williams, meanwhile, is a more interesting case. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has Williams as his preseason No. 1 overall player, citing the 6-foot-5, 265-pound behemoth’s untapped upside as a pass rusher. Georgia has moved Williams around, which has prompted comparisons with 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, an athletic marvel on Georgia’s championship defense of 2021-22 whose production never matched his talent because of his role.

Might this be Williams’ breakout campaign as he shifts into an edge role? Williams has nine sacks over the past two seasons, but he’s never been as well positioned for quarterback takedowns as he’ll be in 2024. He’s the rawest of this trio, but Williams could be deemed the highest-ceiling player in next year’s class, depending upon his junior season.

“It’s extremely special (for us to have the chance to be first-round picks),” Williams said. “I feel like if we do the things we’re supposed to do, play our ballgame, it could very well happen. That’s great that they’re rating us that high.”

While Williams called his situation “motivating,” he – as most Georgia players do – echoed his coach, stressing he’s thinking about the day-to-day work and not the months ahead. He and Starks are leading this defense, which despite some questions almost assuredly will be one of the nation’s better units again.

Then there’s Beck, the biggest name on the roster. He excelled last year in his first opportunity as starter after waiting behind Stetson Bennett IV during the team’s two title runs. After the season, Beck opted to stay in school to refine his craft and pursue a championship (a decision made easier by the NIL landscape).

Instead of entering the crowded 2024 quarterback draft class, Beck now headlines what’s deemed a weaker crop of signal-callers for 2025. Reid and fellow ESPN analyst Matt Miller both have Beck as their preseason No. 1 quarterbacks, projecting him as a potential top overall pick. Respected writer and analyst Phil Steele has Beck as his top quarterback and a preseason first-team All-American. In Vegas, Beck is touted among the Heisman Trophy favorites. There hasn’t been a Georgia quarterback with such all-around gaudy projections since Matthew Stafford, who was drafted first overall in 2009.

“There are expectations from everyone, but my expectations that I hold for myself are higher than any person could ever put on me,” Beck said. “I’m my biggest critic. Anything that anybody could ever say would never hurt me because I promise I’ve probably said something worse to myself.”

What it all means: Georgia, even losing as much talent as it has over the past three years, might have its best offense in quite some time with Beck and his surrounding cast. The offensive line is loaded with future NFL players. The skill positions don’t feature a Brock Bowers or Ladd McConkey, but it’s a deep group.

Also important, Beck is entering his second year with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Many of the nation’s other top contenders, including Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon, don’t return the same quarterback-OC combination.

“There’s built continuity between the two of us, and now there’s more of a comfortability level that maybe wasn’t there before,” Beck said. “I think our relationship has progressed, especially through the season and offseason. Him understanding what I like, me understanding what he likes in certain situations. Whether it’s down and distance, the red zone; there are so many different things that come up during a game. But understanding what he wants to do, and him meshing that around me and our offense. I think it’s going to show on the field and be more consistent.”

If Georgia wins its third national title in four years, it will happen with Beck, Williams and Starks as headliners. They’re the names most associated with Georgia football now. And each has a chance to cement himself among Bulldogs greats.

“It really is an honor when you have guys like Carson Beck and Mykel Williams,” Starks said of joining his teammates at media days. “Just the type of guys they are, the players they are, the connection I have with them. It’s special.”