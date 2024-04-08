Can another Georgia Bulldog win a Masters green jacket?

AUGUSTA – There is no truth to the rumor that a Masters tournament cannot be conducted without University of Georgia representation. It just feels that way.

Once again, the Bulldogs are well represented in Augusta National’s annual invitational here. Six of coach Chris Haack’s former players are in the field for the 88th Masters Tournament. That ties the record for most UGA participants, which was last matched in 2022.

Leading the group once again is two-time champion Bubba Watson and 2023 British Open champion Brian Harman, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the world. Also playing this week are Harris English, Russell Henley, Chris Kirk and Sepp Straka.