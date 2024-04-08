Can another Georgia Bulldog win a Masters green jacket?

AUGUSTA – There is no truth to the rumor that a Masters tournament cannot be conducted without University of Georgia representation. It just feels that way.
Once again, the Bulldogs are well represented in Augusta National’s annual invitational here. Six of coach Chris Haack’s former players are in the field for the 88th Masters Tournament. That ties the record for most UGA participants, which was last matched in 2022.
Leading the group once again is two-time champion Bubba Watson and 2023 British Open champion Brian Harman, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the world. Also playing this week are Harris English, Russell Henley, Chris Kirk and Sepp Straka.
The number easily could have been higher. First, Georgia does not recognize 2018 champion Patrick Reed as an alum. Reed enrolled at UGA in 2008 and played for the Bulldogs briefly, but was dismissed from the program and finished his collegiate career at Augusta State. Also, frequent Masters participants Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford and Brendon Todd did not earn spots in this year’s field.
As for which Bulldogs might have the best chance to become the next owner of a green jacket, Harman, of course, now has a major under his belt and finished tied for fifth at The Players Championship in March. This is his sixth Masters.
Henley, who will be making his eighth appearance on Thursday, and has had Top 10 finishes in five of his last seven appearances.
