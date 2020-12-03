Camara, Wheeler lead Georgia over North Georgia

Camara, a 6-8 sophomore from Brussels, Belgium, was 8 of 18 from the field. It was a consecutive double-double for Wheeler, a Houston native who broke the program’s assist record for a freshman last season with 139. He had 12 points and a career-high 12 assists in the season-opening win against Florida A&M.

Camara and Wheeler each scored 10 points in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 46-26 halftime lead. P.J. Horne made two 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Georgia (2-0), which shot 53% from the field but committed 25 turnovers.