Bulldogs upset Auburn in first SEC game under new coach Mike White

Georgia led 62-53 before Roberts’ jumper stretched the advantage to 11 points. Roberts then stole the ball from Wendell Green Jr. before being fouled and making two free throws, giving the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 66-53.

Georgia took a big lead of 11 points at 21-10 before the Tigers answered with a tying 11-0 run. Green started the run by making two free throws and capped the streak with a layup.

About 2 minutes later, Georgia used a 10-0 run to take a 33-24 lead. Roberts had a layup and 3-pointer to start the run. The Bulldogs led 37-30 at halftime.

Broome scored Auburn’s first seven points and also was leading the team with four rebounds when he fell to the court midway through the first half, grabbing his right ankle in pain. He was helped to the Auburn bench, where trainers taped the ankle. The 6-foot-10 sophomore returned to the game late in the half.

The Bulldogs showed good depth in their ability to overcome an early crisis when Roberts, the starting point guard, picked up two fouls in the first five minutes and had to leave the game. Roberts’ replacement, Justin Hill, had two quick turnovers but still Georgia stayed close until Roberts returned late in the half.

White will return to his former school Saturday when the Bulldogs play at Florida.