ajc logo
X

Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett soars to even greater heights with Blue Angels

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (left) poses with No. 7 Blue Angels crew chief Jordan Walls on Friday in Vidalia. (Photo courtesy U.S. Navy Blue Angels)

caption arrowCaption
Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (left) poses with No. 7 Blue Angels crew chief Jordan Walls on Friday in Vidalia. (Photo courtesy U.S. Navy Blue Angels)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Staff
35 minutes ago

Stetson Bennett knows a lot about aerial maneuvers as the starting quarterback for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Though his passes fly through the air with precision, Bennett likely has not experienced anything quite like he did Friday.

The Pierce County native flew with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight team at an airshow in Vidalia.

Bennett, who helped lead the Bulldogs to a 33-18 victory against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January, flew in the second seat of the No. 7 F/A-18 Super Hornet jet piloted by Lt. Griffin Stangel during a practice run at Vidalia Regional Airport.

ExploreGeorgia’s Matthew Boling runs down another record

Bennett, 24, experienced multiple G-forces during his flight, but he has ample time to recover because the Bulldogs won’t resume practice until August. Georgia is scheduled to open its season Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia’s Matthew Boling runs down another record
6h ago
Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh arrested after traffic accident
23h ago
Georgia baseball’s Jonathan Cannon back for Alabama
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top