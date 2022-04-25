Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett soars to even greater heights with Blue Angels

Stetson Bennett knows a lot about aerial maneuvers as the starting quarterback for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Though his passes fly through the air with precision, Bennett likely has not experienced anything quite like he did Friday.
The Pierce County native flew with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight team at an airshow in Vidalia.
Bennett, who helped lead the Bulldogs to a 33-18 victory against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January, flew in the second seat of the No. 7 F/A-18 Super Hornet jet piloted by Lt. Griffin Stangel during a practice run at Vidalia Regional Airport.
Bennett, 24, experienced multiple G-forces during his flight, but he has ample time to recover because the Bulldogs won’t resume practice until August. Georgia is scheduled to open its season Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.