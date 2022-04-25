Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett soars to even greater heights with Blue Angels

Bennett, who helped lead the Bulldogs to a 33-18 victory against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January, flew in the second seat of the No. 7 F/A-18 Super Hornet jet piloted by Lt. Griffin Stangel during a practice run at Vidalia Regional Airport.

Bennett, 24, experienced multiple G-forces during his flight, but he has ample time to recover because the Bulldogs won’t resume practice until August. Georgia is scheduled to open its season Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.