Georgia’s Matthew Boling runs down another record

For the year, Cannon lowered his overall ERA to 1.55 and 0.69 in SEC play. In 52.1 innings this season, he has 51 strikeouts and three walks.

“Jonathan had great command and set the tone for us,” coach Scott Stricklin said. “He wanted to go one more inning, and had a perfect game going too, but he knew he was on a pitch count.”

Georgia (28-12, 11-7 SEC) was unable to get the sweep, however, losing 3-0 on Sunday. But the Bulldogs remain in second in the SEC East and within the top-third of the league overall.

After a Tuesday night matchup against Gerogia State at home, the Bulldogs are back on the road against LSU on Friday.

Georgia’s No. 14-ranked women’s tennis team (17-6, 10-3 SEC) fought its way to the SEC Tournament finals this past weekend in Gainesville, Fla., but couldn’t get past powerful Texas A&M team (30-1, 13-0) to score another title. The Aggies won 4-0. Georgia junior Ania Hertel and freshman Mell Reasco made the All-Tournament team.

The men’s tennis team was bounced by No. 5 Tennessee 4-0 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Athens on Friday. And Georgia’s No. 14-ranked softball team dropped two of three to LSU.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.