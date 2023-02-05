Bulldogs play without leading scorer, lose to Texas A&M

Georgia played without leading scorer Terry Roberts and fell to Texas A&M 82-57 Saturday night in College Station, Texas.
Roberts, who leads the Bulldogs in points per game (15), assists (4.2) and steals (1.7), was out due to concussion protocols.
Justin Hill led Georgia (14-9, 4-6 SEC) with 20 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 18. The Bulldogs have lost four of their last five games.
Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford scored 15 points apiece and Dexter Dennis added 12 points for the Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC), who have won four in a row, and eight of their last nine, against Georgia.
Radford hit a 3-pointer to give A&M a 15-2 lead about five minutes into the game and Dennis capped a 13-0 run — including his fast-break dunk off a Wade Taylor IV steal and assist — with a 3-pointer that made it 28-7 with 6:43 left in the first half.
Georgia, which made 7 of 29 (24%) from the field and shot 21% (4 of 19) from 3-point range in the first half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Texas A&M 82, Georgia 57
The Aggies rebounded from an 81-70 loss at Arkansas on Tuesday to win for the 10th time in the last 12 games.
Texas A&M had a season-high 22 assists while shooting 50% from the field (30 of 60).
Georgia returns home to take on Mississippi on Tuesday
About the Author