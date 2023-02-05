Bulldogs play without leading scorer, lose to Texas A&M

Georgia, which made 7 of 29 (24%) from the field and shot 21% (4 of 19) from 3-point range in the first half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Texas A&M 82, Georgia 57

The Aggies rebounded from an 81-70 loss at Arkansas on Tuesday to win for the 10th time in the last 12 games.

Texas A&M had a season-high 22 assists while shooting 50% from the field (30 of 60).

Georgia returns home to take on Mississippi on Tuesday