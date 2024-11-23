Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Bulldogs lose to Marquette in the Bahamas

Blue Cain (0) scored 17 Saturday. AJC file photo

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Blue Cain (0) scored 17 Saturday. AJC file photo
By News services
Updated 17 minutes ago

NASSAU, Bahamas — Georgia had 18 turnovers Saturday and the result was an 80-69 loss to No. 15 Marquette.

David Joplin scored a career-high 29 points and made six 3-pointers and Chase Ross had 14 points and five steals for Marquette.

Blue Cain scored 17 points and Tyrin Lawrence added 15 for Georgia (5-1). Dakota Leffew had 11 and Silas Demary Jr. 10.

Georgia made 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half before hitting 5 of 10 to begin the second, including three straight to start an 11-0 run to get within 60-57 with 8:25 left. But the Bulldogs missed two of their next three to finish 8 of 25.

Joplin scored five straight Marquette points to begin a 12-3 run that Stevie Mitchell capped by banking in a shot with 1:33 remaining for a 78-66 lead. Mitchell made a steal at the other end to help seal it.

Ben Gold scored a career-high 14 points and Kam Jones had 10 points and seven assists for Marquette (6-0).

Jones was coming off the program’s third triple-double in more than 100 seasons when he had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 36 minutes against No. 6 Purdue on Tuesday. Gold’s previous high was 12 points at UConn on Feb. 7, 2023, while Joplin’s was 28 at DePaul on Jan. 28, 2023.

Marquette scored 11 straight points early in the second half and held Georgia to five points in seven minutes to take a 55-40 lead. The Bulldogs started the second half by missing 6 of 8 shots.

Marquette opened a season 6-0 for the first time since 2011-12, when the Golden Eagles won their first 10 games.

Georgia stays in the Bahamas to play No. 22 St. John’s on Sunday.

About the Author

News services
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

Jelani Hamilton’s 30-point effort sparks Georgia State to easy win
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kam Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue 76-58
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Banged up Georgia State loses seventh consecutive game
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on CFP committee: ‘I wish they could really define the criteria’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about UMass at No. 10 Georgia
Clemson or ‘cupcakes?’ CFP rankings beg scheduling questions for Georgia football
Peach Bowl’s Gary Stokan on Georgia’s possible playoff path, potential surprises
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights