Bulldogs lose 6th in row, fall to Vanderbilt, Pippen Jr.

Georgia lost its sixth straight game Saturday night, falling to Vanderbilt 73-66 in Athens.
The Bulldogs are 5-12, 0-4 in the SEC. Jaxon Etter scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges 14 and Aaron Cook 10 for Georgia.
Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Scotty Pippen Jr., a son of the former NBA star, scored 13 for the Commodores (10-6, 2-2).
Pippen, who entered as the SEC’s leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, missed nine of 12 shots including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.
Vanderbilt had won four in a row, including a victory at Arkansas to begin SEC play, but was recently toppled by South Carolina and Kentucky at home.
Next game: Georgia travels to face fourth-ranked Auburn on Wednesday.
Georgia went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break.
But Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Jamaine Mann’s dunk with 5:37 left put the Commodores ahead 66-56, but the Bulldogs went on a late 8-2 run to draw within 68-64 on Cook’s layup with 50 seconds left. Pippen made 5 of 6 foul shots to seal it.
Vanderbilt’s last win over Georgia was an 81-66 victory on Jan. 7, 2018. Before Saturday, the Commodores hadn’t won at Georgia since Jan. 29, 2014.
