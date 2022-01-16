Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bulldogs lose 6th in row, fall to Vanderbilt, Pippen Jr.

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 against the Bulldogs. AP file photo
caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 against the Bulldogs. AP file photo

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
37 minutes ago

Georgia lost its sixth straight game Saturday night, falling to Vanderbilt 73-66 in Athens.

The Bulldogs are 5-12, 0-4 in the SEC. Jaxon Etter scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges 14 and Aaron Cook 10 for Georgia.

ExploreMore from the AJC on Georgia athletics

Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Scotty Pippen Jr., a son of the former NBA star, scored 13 for the Commodores (10-6, 2-2).

Pippen, who entered as the SEC’s leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, missed nine of 12 shots including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt had won four in a row, including a victory at Arkansas to begin SEC play, but was recently toppled by South Carolina and Kentucky at home.

Next game: Georgia travels to face fourth-ranked Auburn on Wednesday.

Georgia went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break.

But Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Jamaine Mann’s dunk with 5:37 left put the Commodores ahead 66-56, but the Bulldogs went on a late 8-2 run to draw within 68-64 on Cook’s layup with 50 seconds left. Pippen made 5 of 6 foul shots to seal it.

Vanderbilt’s last win over Georgia was an 81-66 victory on Jan. 7, 2018. Before Saturday, the Commodores hadn’t won at Georgia since Jan. 29, 2014.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks
The Latest
100,000-plus turn out to celebrate Georgia’s national championship
5h ago
Athens parade kicks off celebration of Georgia as national champs
7h ago
Athens celebrates its long-awaited Georgia Bulldogs football championship
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top