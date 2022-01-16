Bulldogs lose 6th in row, fall to Vanderbilt, Pippen Jr.

Next game: Georgia travels to face fourth-ranked Auburn on Wednesday.

Georgia went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break.

But Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Jamaine Mann’s dunk with 5:37 left put the Commodores ahead 66-56, but the Bulldogs went on a late 8-2 run to draw within 68-64 on Cook’s layup with 50 seconds left. Pippen made 5 of 6 foul shots to seal it.

Vanderbilt’s last win over Georgia was an 81-66 victory on Jan. 7, 2018. Before Saturday, the Commodores hadn’t won at Georgia since Jan. 29, 2014.