Bulldogs’ Jordan Hall, Jared Wilson listed as questionable on first availability report

On the defensive line, Jordan Hall was listed as questionable. Mykel Williams and Christen Miller were not listed on the availability report, indicating they should be good to go for Saturday’s game.

Hall has not played in a game this season, but he did dress for the first time against Auburn.

“Jordan’s trying to get out there and go, man, he’s pushing so hard,” Smart said. “I hate it for that kid, he’s had two rods, rod put in both legs, and he’s out there frustrated. He’s doing more than he did last week, but I don’t know that I can say he’s good to play this week.”

Listed out on the availability report were Tate Ratledge, Roderick Robinson and Smael Mondon. Smart has not given much of an update on Mondon, but the Georgia inside linebacker was spotted in a boot and on crutches during the game against Auburn.

Earlier on Wednesday, Smart announced that wide receiver Colbie Young had been suspended from the team. Young was not listed on the availability report.

“Yeah, I got to speak to him this morning. He’s been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter is resolved,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference call. “We can’t really comment any further on the specifics of it, but had a good meeting with him this morning. We’re committed to continuing to educate our players and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the serious nature of these incidents. It’s very unfortunate, but we want to be responsible in decision-making on and off the field. This is obviously a really tough situation, but he’s suspended indefinitely until the legal matter is resolved.”

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State is set for a 4:15 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

Georgia football injury report