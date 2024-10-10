Breaking: Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida, Georgia coast braces for rain, winds
Georgia Bulldogs

Bulldogs’ Jordan Hall, Jared Wilson listed as questionable on first availability report

Georgia center Jared Wilson (55) prepares to snap the ball to Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia center Jared Wilson (55) prepares to snap the ball to Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
49 minutes ago

ATHENS — The first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against Mississippi State was released on Wednesday night.

Center Jared Wilson was listed as questionable. He missed Georgia’s game against Auburn with a foot injury. Drew Bobo got the start in place of Wilson.

“Jared’s better than he was, but not taking full load reps,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Wilson on Tuesday. “He’s taking some reps, but not, I think more than he was last week, but not full load.

On the defensive line, Jordan Hall was listed as questionable. Mykel Williams and Christen Miller were not listed on the availability report, indicating they should be good to go for Saturday’s game.

Hall has not played in a game this season, but he did dress for the first time against Auburn.

“Jordan’s trying to get out there and go, man, he’s pushing so hard,” Smart said. “I hate it for that kid, he’s had two rods, rod put in both legs, and he’s out there frustrated. He’s doing more than he did last week, but I don’t know that I can say he’s good to play this week.”

ExploreRead more about the Bulldogs here

Listed out on the availability report were Tate Ratledge, Roderick Robinson and Smael Mondon. Smart has not given much of an update on Mondon, but the Georgia inside linebacker was spotted in a boot and on crutches during the game against Auburn.

Earlier on Wednesday, Smart announced that wide receiver Colbie Young had been suspended from the team. Young was not listed on the availability report.

“Yeah, I got to speak to him this morning. He’s been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter is resolved,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference call. “We can’t really comment any further on the specifics of it, but had a good meeting with him this morning. We’re committed to continuing to educate our players and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the serious nature of these incidents. It’s very unfortunate, but we want to be responsible in decision-making on and off the field. This is obviously a really tough situation, but he’s suspended indefinitely until the legal matter is resolved.”

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State is set for a 4:15 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

Georgia football injury report

  • Smael Mondon -- lower body -- out
  • Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out
  • Tate Ratledge -- ankle -- out
  • Jordan Hall -- leg -- questionable
  • Jared Wilson -- foot -- questionable

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia injury report: No clarity on status of Smael Mondon, Jared Wilson
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Four Georgia players upgraded to probable for Auburn game on latest availability report
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia gaining ground with running back Trevor Etienne’s growth
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football indefinitely suspends wide receiver Colbie Young
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football indefinitely suspends wide receiver Colbie Young
Could UGA wear black jerseys to improve fan hype? Kirby Smart says that’s ‘hokey pokey’
Georgia coach Kirby Smart understands ‘the cost of leadership’ after latest player arrest
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Community mourns Rockdale official who died after speaking at chemical fire public...
Fulton jailer accused of taking bribes from family of Young Thug co-defendant