Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium

There’s really no way to learn how to handle it besides straight up experiencing it for yourself, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. For freshman who haven’t played a true road game yet (the season-opening win vs. Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium doesn’t really count, with the vast majority of the crowd Bulldogs fans), this is their first SEC road test.

“The only asset to going into an environment like this is experience,” Smart said. “And we’ve probably got 20 or 30 guys that have experience going into Auburn, Tennessee, places similar in terms of fan experience. So we’ve got some guys that can draw on experience. We’ve got some guys that will lean on those guys because they’ll be new. Any time you go on the road for the first time, guys have to get comfortable with that.”