Bulldogs face another ranked team Saturday when they visit Alabama

The playmaking Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 assists to lead Georgia. He has been directly responsible for 43% of his team’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

K.D. Johnson is averaging13 points per game for the Bulldogs. Toumani Camara is contributing 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Alabama is coming off an 81-78 win over South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide is led by sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford, who is scoring 13.7 points per game. Guard John Petty Jr. is contributing 13.4 points per game and forward Herbert Jones averages 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Alabama has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 65.

The Crimson Tide has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

Saturday’s game will be Georgia’s second of three straight against ranked teams in just seven days. The Bulldogs host No. 10 Missouri on Tuesday night.