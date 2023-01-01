ajc logo
X

Bulldogs down 14 heading into fourth quarter

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Georgia avoids disaster after Stroud heaved it to the back of the end zone on fourth-and-7, with Javon Bullard breaking up a potential touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. (Bullard was called for targeting, but the call was reversed as he led with his shoulder).

Ohio State gets a field goal, but it’s still a manageable deficit at 38-24 as we head into the fourth quarter. Still, Georgia will have a hard time gaining ground if they can’t slow down this passing attack.

Fourteen is the largest deficit the Bulldogs have faced all season.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car5h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase
10h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew
13h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew
13h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia
9h ago
The Latest
How’s your blood pressure?
7m ago
Time to see what this Georgia offense can do
15m ago
76-yard touchdown pass, anyone?
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
6h ago
How to watch the Peach Bowl - Georgia-Ohio State: TV, online, radio information
10h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top