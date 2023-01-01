Bulldogs down 14 heading into fourth quarter

Georgia avoids disaster after Stroud heaved it to the back of the end zone on fourth-and-7, with Javon Bullard breaking up a potential touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. (Bullard was called for targeting, but the call was reversed as he led with his shoulder).
Ohio State gets a field goal, but it’s still a manageable deficit at 38-24 as we head into the fourth quarter. Still, Georgia will have a hard time gaining ground if they can’t slow down this passing attack.
Fourteen is the largest deficit the Bulldogs have faced all season.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com