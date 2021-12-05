Bulldogs defense overrun by Alabama in SEC Championship game

The appearances of the first quarter were deceiving. Gaining a 3-0 lead then, the Bulldogs seemed their usual buttoned-down selves on defense. They had outgained Alabama 159-46 and held a massive eight-minute advantage in time of possession. It was a mirage.

Come the second, the Tide flipped over to score-at-will mode – and it was stunning to witness.

To recap, here were the five consecutive Alabama possessions the stretched over the second quarter and into the third:

75 yards/3 plays/touchdown.

80 yards/6 plays/touchdown.

79 yards/12 plays/field goal.

75 yards/9 plays/touchdown.

75 yards/five plays/touchdown.

Not a cheapie among them. The Tide gained ground in subdivision-sized chunks, more voraciously than a storm tide. You’re supposed to do that to Vanderbilt, not to a unit that has given up an average of just 6.9 points a game throughout the season.

More than getting into a zone, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who finished with an SEC Championship game-record 421 passing yards (and a record 461 total yards), seemed to go into a trance-like state. Unlike the past two times Bama played the Bulldogs in Atlanta, there would be no need for any dramatic second-half changes behind center. Young had this covered for all four quarters.

The most unlikely development was the protection Young received. His offensive line, which had given up seven sacks to Auburn a week ago, held off Georgia’s multi-faceted pass rush. The Bulldogs were unable to pressure him into anything foolish, and sacked Young nary once.

Even when they did get to him, Young made something good happen.

Case in point No. 1: On third-and-2 on the Alabama 14, Young dropped back and found Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean wrapped around his legs. No matter, Young still connected with Jahleel Billingsley for a 22-yard gain. A long drive to a second-quarter field goal had been kept alive.

Case in point No. 2: Georgia’s 315-pound defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt made a terrific play chasing down a scrambling Young, punching the ball free from behind. But Young retook the ball, the fumble resulting in nothing other than an 11-yard Alabama gain. Two completions later, the Tide had another TD with just 26 seconds left in the half.

Young’s target of choice, wideout Jameson Williams, with 184 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday, was the big noise that set off the avalanche. Breaking free over the middle in the first minute of the second quarter, Williams collected the ball near midfield. One of the fastest players in the game – clocked at an elite 23 mph when he went for a 94-yard score against Miami to open the season within this same venue – Williams was primed for a sprint. Both Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith gave chase, but neither DB possessed the goods to catch him. The 67-yard touchdown was the longest play given up by the Georgia defense this season.

Big, explosive plays were the order of the day for Alabama, and the cold reality check for this Georgia defense. Scoring plays of 67 and 55 yards to Williams. A 40-yard completion to John Metchie that set up Alabama’s second touchdown of the day. Three other completions of 20-plus yards in that second quarter.

For cold solace, the defense can look at the game’s final 28 minutes, over which it gave up only three more points to Alabama (the Tide scored another touchdown over that span on an interception return).

But the damage had been done. That wall of invincibility so proudly crafted by the Georgia defense over the long season had been overrun.