Bulldogs can’t keep lead, lose to Ole Miss in Athens

Brakefield was 11 of 15 from the floor and had two of the Rebels’ four 3-pointers. Burns was 6-of-11 shooting and made 7 of 9 free throws. Murrell shot 2 of 11 from the field but was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Murrell also had seven rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9).

Mississippi 78, Georgia 74

Five straight points from Oquendo gave Georgia the largest lead of the first half, 28-23, with 5:51 remaining before Ole Miss cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime. The Bulldogs had a six-point lead with 13:03 remaining, the largest of the game.

Georgia hosts Kentucky on Saturday.