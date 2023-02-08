X
Bulldogs can’t keep lead, lose to Ole Miss in Athens

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By Staff and wire reports
25 minutes ago

Braelen Bridges scored 26 points but Georgia lost to Mississippi 78-74 Tuesday night in Athens.

Bridges also grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC). He surpassed his career best of 24 points with a layup at the 8:38 mark that stretched a Georgia lead to 60-56.

Kario Oquendo added 19 points and Justin Hill had 13 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points and Myles Burns added 20 as the Rebels snapped a five-game losing streak.

Brakefield had six points and Burns five during a 15-7 surge that gave Ole Miss a 71-67 lead with 1:26 remaining. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s three-point play pulled Georgia to 74-73 with seven seconds left. Matthew Murrell made four free throws for the Rebels to seal it.

Brakefield was 11 of 15 from the floor and had two of the Rebels’ four 3-pointers. Burns was 6-of-11 shooting and made 7 of 9 free throws. Murrell shot 2 of 11 from the field but was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Murrell also had seven rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9).

Mississippi 78, Georgia 74

Five straight points from Oquendo gave Georgia the largest lead of the first half, 28-23, with 5:51 remaining before Ole Miss cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime. The Bulldogs had a six-point lead with 13:03 remaining, the largest of the game.

Georgia hosts Kentucky on Saturday.

Staff and wire reports
