Bulldogs bite back

McIntosh broke free to gain 52 yards before tripping at the Ohio State 10-yard line, and two plays later Bennett polishes off the drive with a three-yard keeper. That’s a huge response from Bennett, who has had some shaky moments already.

I won’t like to y’all, the vibes for Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium were NOT great for a few minutes, there. But the Bulldogs’ bench has done a great job of rejuvenating the crowd, and if Georgia can avoid turnovers, things are looking much brighter.