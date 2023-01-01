ajc logo
Bulldogs bite back

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Despite a few mistakes putting the Bulldogs down 14 early, they’ve charged back to tie it, 21-21.

McIntosh broke free to gain 52 yards before tripping at the Ohio State 10-yard line, and two plays later Bennett polishes off the drive with a three-yard keeper. That’s a huge response from Bennett, who has had some shaky moments already.

I won’t like to y’all, the vibes for Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium were NOT great for a few minutes, there. But the Bulldogs’ bench has done a great job of rejuvenating the crowd, and if Georgia can avoid turnovers, things are looking much brighter.

