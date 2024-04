Selection: Third round (No. 89 overall), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: Defensive back

Ht., wt.: 5-10, 205

Class: Senior

Hometown: Philadelphia

Notable: He was a second-team All-SEC pick by the coaches. He made 12 starts last season and led the team in tackles with 70, 8.5 tackles for losses and four interceptions.

-D. Orlando Ledbetter