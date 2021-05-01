Browns take Georgia’s Richard LeCounte in fifth round of NFL draft

LeCounte, who is from Riceboro and played at Liberty County High, entered the 2020 season with expectations for a much-earlier selection, but a motor-vehicle accident Oct. 31 left him with injuries that robbed him of most of the rest of his season and has left him needing more recovery time. The effects of injuries likely caused him to fall in the draft.

Some people close to LeCounte said he’s fully recovered, but at UGA’s Pro Day last month, LeCounte ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 seconds and 4.82, an indication that he still is at 100 percent of where he was the accident. He was reported to run consistent 4.4s before signing with the Bulldogs.