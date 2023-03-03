Breaking news: Structural issues force cancellations of events in Stegeman Coliseum

That’s according to people with knowledge of the situation, who told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that large pieces of concrete are falling from the ceiling inside the 60-year-old facility. The situation is serious enough to have forced the cancellation of Friday night’s gymnastics meet between Georgia and Arkansas. That meet has instead been moved to Gas South Arena -- formerly known as Gwinnett Arena -- on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth on Sunday.

Several other events planned for the arena over the next few weeks might also have to be cancelled, postponed or relocated. The Gym Dogs are supposed to play host to Michigan in the regular-season finale on March 10. UGA and several local high schools typically use the facility for graduation ceremonies.