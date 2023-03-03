Breaking news: Structural issues force cancellations of events in Stegeman Coliseum

ATHENS -- The sky is not falling at Stegeman Coliseum, but the ceiling inside it is.
That’s according to people with knowledge of the situation, who told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that large pieces of concrete are falling from the ceiling inside the 60-year-old facility. The situation is serious enough to have forced the cancellation of Friday night’s gymnastics meet between Georgia and Arkansas. That meet has instead been moved to Gas South Arena -- formerly known as Gwinnett Arena -- on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth on Sunday.
Several other events planned for the arena over the next few weeks might also have to be cancelled, postponed or relocated. The Gym Dogs are supposed to play host to Michigan in the regular-season finale on March 10. UGA and several local high schools typically use the facility for graduation ceremonies.
So far, UGA has not responded to requests for comment.
Stegeman Coliseum -- once known simply as The Coliseum -- was built in 1963 and first opened for athletic events and rodeos in 1964. Today, it is the home arena for Georgia’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, volleyball and gymnastics.
The Lady Bulldogs basketball team is currently playing in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., and will be bound for the NCAA Tournament afterward. So, they are not expected to need the facility. Georgia men’s team -- which just played its final home game there this past Tuesday -- will be at the SEC Tournament in Nashville next week. That team isn’t expected to receive a postseason bid and volleyball’s season is over.
An all-concrete structure built around two giant parabolas, Stegeman Coliseum has undergone numerous renovations over the years. Millions were spent on refurbishing it before it hosted events during the 1996 Olympics, it underwent a $13 million renovation completed in 2009 and a giant scoreboard was hung from the roof in 2007 in another renovation that cost $8 million.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com