Boom! Uga XI to take over as Bulldog mascot

The University of Georgia will introduce Boom, a 10-month-old English Bulldog, as Uga XI during pregame ceremonies at the G-Day Game on Saturday, the school announced Tuesday. Boom will succeed Uga X, known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history.

The ceremonial collaring of Boom will start with eight minutes on the pregame clock at approximately 3:50 p.m. and will take place on the 20-yard line, northeast corner of Sanford Stadium. Fans are encouraged to find their seats early to watch the ceremony.