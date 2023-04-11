X

Boom! Uga XI to take over as Bulldog mascot

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

ATHENS - Move over Que, here comes Boom.

The University of Georgia will introduce Boom, a 10-month-old English Bulldog, as Uga XI during pregame ceremonies at the G-Day Game on Saturday, the school announced Tuesday. Boom will succeed Uga X, known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history.

The ceremonial collaring of Boom will start with eight minutes on the pregame clock at approximately 3:50 p.m. and will take place on the 20-yard line, northeast corner of Sanford Stadium. Fans are encouraged to find their seats early to watch the ceremony.

Que was two and half years old when he began his reign as Georgia’s mascot in 2015. Georgia was 91-18 with Uga X, which included back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, two SEC titles and victories in the Rose, Sugar, Orange and Peach bowls.

Uga X joined “Seiler’s Uga Three” as the only two Bulldogs in Georgia history to win a national championship and passed Uga VI, who reigned from 1999-2008, as the winningest Bulldog in Georgia history.

The current line of solid white English bulldogs began with UGA I, “Hood’s Ole Dan,” born Dec. 2, 1955, in Columbus, Ga.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

