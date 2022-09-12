Being No. 1 no longer a big deal for Georgia Bulldogs

Center Sedrick Van Pran was first up at the dais.

“Personally, I don’t want to get into that,” the redshirt sophomore from New Orleans said. “I want to stress to the guys not to get into that, well. Because that’s something that changes every week. You know, one we may be No. 1, then it may change the next week. So, I think for us it’s just making sure that we uphold the Georgia standard and that we play the way that we need to win games.”

Indeed, previous No. 1 Alabama won 20-19 at Texas last Saturday and fell to No. 2. Meanwhile, the previously unranked Longhorns moved up to No. 21 despite being defeated.

Similarly, Georgia didn’t pass the eye test after opening the 2008 season at No. 1. The Bulldogs fell to No. 2 and then No. 3 after failing to win impressively the first three weeks of the season. Finally, the pollsters’ devaluation was justified when Georgia was stomped by Alabama 41-30 in Week 4.

It’s also correct that the early-season rankings don’t matter. The only ones that effectively matter are the College Football Playoff rankings, which don’t come out until the first week of October.

Of course, the Bulldogs are acutely aware of all this, having just finished last season atop all polls. In fact, Georgia has been ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in 16 of the past 18 AP polls; they were third in the other two polls.

“I feel like we’re not really worried about the rankings, honestly,” sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon said. “I feel like we’re just trying to go out and play to our standard. I feel like if we do that, the rest will unfold like it’s supposed to.”

Echoed senior tackle Warren McClendon: “We really don’t pay attention to the ratings. We worry about getting better day by day and in this upcoming game.”

Such an attitude certainly makes their coach proud.

Quick hits …

There’s a chance that split end A.D. Mitchell will be able to play Saturday against South Carolina. A 14-game starter for the Bulldogs, Mitchell was sidelined with an ankle sprain in the first quarter against Samford. “A.D. will not be able to practice (Monday),” Smart said. “We’re hopeful that he’s able to make it. (Trainer) Ron (Courson is) optimistic, but you know how that goes.” With Mitchell out, freshman Dillon Bell and sophomore Jackson Meeks got increased playing time. Each had three catches. … Senior William Poole, postseason starter at the nickel-back position that Georgia calls “star,” did not dress out for the Samford game a week after playing against Oregon. Smart did not provide much clarity Monday: “Right now, he just wasn’t in the lineup to play.” Asked if Poole might be available to face South Carolina, Smart said, “we’ll see.”