Arkansas hands Georgia its fifth straight loss

Arkansas built a 12-point lead in the second half but there were eight ties and six lead changes over the final 7 1/2 minutes. Davonte Davis found Mitchell behind the defense for an easy basket and the Razorbacks’ final lead with 54 seconds remaining.

Arkansas led by five when Hill was fouled on a 3-point try with 3 seconds left. He made all three, though it was apparent he meant to miss the final attempt, and Mark added a free throw for the final margin.

Graham and DeMary both had 10 first-half points to lead their teams and though Arkansas led 34-29, Georgia could have been worse off after going just 1 of 12 from the 3-point line.

Arkansas outshot Georgia 57% to 48% and outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 off turnovers. The Razorbacks were 5 of 14 from the arc to 4 of 18 for Georgia.

Davis, Arkansas' assist leader who had started 18 of the Razorbacks' first 19 games, rejoined the team after missing three games for an undisclosed reason. He scored four points with three assists in 35 minutes.

Georgia hosts Florida next Saturday.