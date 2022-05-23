Arch Manning to make official visit to Georgia next month

Arch Manning will make his official visit to Georgia June 3-5. It’s the first of three official visits for the highly-touted quarterback recruit, the nephew of Payton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning. The 2023 recruit will also visit Alabama (June 10-12) and Texas (June 17-19). DawgNation recently confirmed the dates of the official visit to Georgia for Manning, who has been in Athens before. He and his father, Cooper, were at Georgia’s game last season against South Carolina in September.
At the end of June, Manning will be at the Manning Passing Academy quarterback camp at Nichols State University. Georgia, Alabama and Texas have been seen as the three major schools to watch in the Manning recruitment.
“I really have no idea right now,” Manning recently told DawgNation of his recruitment. “I kind of have narrowed it down a little bit. I don’t have a timeline or anything like that. I’m just kind of focusing on spring football right now
“I think Georgia has a really good staff. They are just coming off a national championship. There are a lot of good players. Especially on defense. You saw last year they were surrounded by talent. Fifteen NFL draft picks. There is a lot to like about Georgia.
“I’m looking forward to another visit. To kind of get a final go-around with them.”
Manning, who plays at Isidore Newman, is the No. 1 recruit in the country. He has not announced when he will make is college decision.
Georgia begins defense of its national championship on Sept. 3 against Oregon. It will go into the season with four quarterbacks led by a returning Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to the title. He is followed on the depth chart by Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.
