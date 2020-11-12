Anthony Edwards ready for NBA: ‘I’m a really good defensive player’

“They just gave me some key advice, some key points that I needed,” Edwards said. “I took those and ran. I feel like it just changed the way that I approach everything.”

What’s Edwards’ mindset now, after that workout?

“Just give it your all,” Edwards said. “Just go hard. I feel like that’s the biggest thing. It’s not about how many shots you make in a row. Just go hard. Just go as hard as you can.”

Edwards also has worked to stay focused and locked in throughout an entire workout as a result of his workout with the Warriors. That improvement in focus has led to him improving his play on defense, which Edwards said is something he looks forward to bringing to the NBA.

“A lot of people don’t think I can play defense,” Edwards said. “But I feel like I’m a really good defensive player.”

Georgia head coach Tom Crean confers with guard Anthony Edwards during a 63-48 victory over Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Athens. (Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com)

Georgia coach Tom Crean remembers Edwards fondly for his personality and his interaction with his teammates.

“I was on FaceTime with him last night,” Crean said Thursday. "We texted two nights ago; he was here a couple weeks ago. It’s more texting that anything else. What I love about him is he keeps in touch with his team so much. It’s great. It’s like he never left in respect to being a great teammate.

“Ultimately, as much as you miss him as a player — and obviously he’s a tremendous talent — I miss him as a personality. I miss his energy. There’s an aura about him. He is a charismatic person. We saw it all at the age of 18 and he’s that way at the age of 19 as he gets ready to embark on this.”

Most mock drafts have Edwards going in the top three next week. Fittingly, Edwards said he’s had contact only with the teams currently holding a top-three pick — the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets.

And while, after months of waiting, Edwards is excited to finally have a destination, he isn’t consumed by thoughts about where he’ll go or what the draft itself will be like.

“No matter if I walk across the stage, no matter if it’s on camera, no matter what the draft is, I’m gonna be excited,” Edwards said. “It’s gonna still be a dream come true. I treat it as if I’m walking across the stage, because my name’s still getting called and I’m going to play for a team and my last name is on the back of that jersey.

“... Whatever team’s willing to take the chance on me, I’m just ready to go in and give it my all.”