Anthony Edwards named unanimous NBA All-Rookie selection

Anthony Edwards joined Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball as unanimous selections to the NBA All-Rookie first team, the league announced.
Edwards, the Timberwolves guard from Holy Spirit Prep and Georgia, and Ball, the Hornets guard, each had 198 points in voting. Each had first-team votes on all 99 ballots on the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
The rest of the first team were Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (197 points; 98 first-team votes), Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (162, 63) and Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (154, 57).
Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season at Georgia, averaged a rookie-high 19.3 points per game. He was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in each of the final three months of the season.
The second team consists of Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (148 points), Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (88), Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (71), Cavaliers guard-forward Isaac Okoro (53) and Bulls forward Patrick Williams (50).
The media voting panel selected five players for each team at any position. Players received two points for each first-team vote and one point for each second-team vote.