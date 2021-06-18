Anthony Edwards named unanimous NBA All-Rookie selection

Edwards, the Timberwolves guard from Holy Spirit Prep and Georgia, and Ball, the Hornets guard, each had 198 points in voting. Each had first-team votes on all 99 ballots on the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The rest of the first team were Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (197 points; 98 first-team votes), Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (162, 63) and Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (154, 57).