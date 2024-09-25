Alabama defensive coordinator ‘so impressed’ by Georgia QB Carson Beck

“I think their quarterback, Carson Beck, is as good as it comes in college football right now,” Wommack said. “Incredibly efficient with his decision-making. Does not take many sacks. Rarely turns the ball over. Takes care of the football. I think he does a really tremendous job in the intermediate throwing game. He has great accuracy. Really quick release, great decision-maker. Just so impressed by him the more I watch — and I’ve probably watched every game from the last couple of years here.”

Wommack was the head coach at South Alabama before joining DeBoer’s staff as defensive coordinator this offseason. The Alabama defense looks very different than the one that held Georgia to 24 points last season. Former Alabama standouts Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are in the NFL now.

However, the current Alabama defense is off to a strong start, as the Crimson Tide ranks No. 6 in the country in scoring defense at 8.7 points per game.

Slowing the Georgia rushing attack will go a long way toward making Saturday a successful day.

“These backs are really hungry. They run really had. They’re physical,” Wommack said. “They can create yards after contact, and then when they get in space, they’ve got a couple of guys that can really take advantage of explosive plays in the run game. So we’ll have our work cut out for us, because I think it’s not just one guy, it’s a number of guys that can create explosive things for them in the run game.”

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne has averaged 78.5 yards per game this season. If Georgia is to win, he likely will need to exceed that.

As for the defense, Alabama is well aware of All-American safety Malaki Starks.

“I think what stands out is his versatility as a player,” Sheridan said. “He can play close to the line of scrimmage, and he can play in the deep middle part of the field. He can cover man to man. I think he’s an excellent football player but obviously has experience in their system. They can put him in different spots and different personnel groupings, and he’s excellent in all areas.”

Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams has had an explosive start to the season, catching 10 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games.

With Smart’s background being in defensive backs, Sheridan expects Georgia to have an excellent plan to slow Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense.

“Anytime you talk about pass defense it’s a combination of the rush and the coverage matching together and complementing one another,” Sheridan said. “Certainly they do a nice job in that area. They play tight coverage, they mix up their defenses, and then they can rush and create pressure on the quarterback. I think both ends of the defense, the back end and the front end, do a nice job of complimenting one another, and making that a challenge.”

Saturday’s game will be a top-five matchup between two national championship programs. And for all that has changed with Alabama since last year’s win over Georgia, the Bulldogs still expect Alabama to play and coach to the same level it did under Saban.

“I think anytime you go against a really good team that’s a powerhouse in college football, that it’s a challenge,” Smart said. “And I really look at it like this is a hell of an opportunity for our kids, our program, national stage, and we’re on the national stage a lot.”