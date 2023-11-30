Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 18 shooting in Atlanta

AJC polls: Georgia is overwhelming winner in SEC Championship

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves to fans as he leaves after Georgia beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waves to fans as he leaves after Georgia beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

We should have known that the results would be overwhelmingly in Georgia’s favor. (OK, we kinda did.)

But it was fun asking the questions and seeing the responses to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s polls this week ahead of the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Saturday.

We asked and you answered in about an 80-20 ratio in favor of Georgia.

As promised, here are the results:

Who will win the game? – Georgia 80%, Alabama 20%

Who will pass for more yards? – Georgia 83%, Alabama 17%

Who will run for more yards? – Georgia 82%, Alabama 18%

Thanks to all who took the time to respond. We appreciate your input and readership. And hey, it was fun.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top