AJC polls: Georgia is overwhelming winner in SEC Championship

We should have known that the results would be overwhelmingly in Georgia’s favor. (OK, we kinda did.)
But it was fun asking the questions and seeing the responses to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s polls this week ahead of the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Saturday.
We asked and you answered in about an 80-20 ratio in favor of Georgia.
As promised, here are the results:
Who will win the game? – Georgia 80%, Alabama 20%
Who will pass for more yards? – Georgia 83%, Alabama 17%
Who will run for more yards? – Georgia 82%, Alabama 18%
Thanks to all who took the time to respond. We appreciate your input and readership. And hey, it was fun.
