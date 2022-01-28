AJC audio roundtable: What UGA’s championship means for the state

Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years is expected to have an impact more far-reaching than the football program. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has put together a six-part series about the impact of the title across the state of Georgia.
In this special roundtable, AJC beat writer Chip Towers, sports business reporter Tim Tucker and political insider Greg Bluestein join discuss how UGA’s win affects the football team, recruiting, the university, the fans, enrollment, and even Georgia politics.
Part 3: Belief makes Georgia a threat to win it all again
Part 4: National champion Bulldogs more powerful on the recruiting trail
Part 5: (coming Saturday) Georgia likely to see ‘Flutie Effect’ after championship
Part 6: (coming Saturday) In Georgia politics, red and black is bigger than red and blue
