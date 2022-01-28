Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

AJC audio roundtable: What UGA’s championship means for the state

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
Updated 18 minutes ago

Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years is expected to have an impact more far-reaching than the football program. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has put together a six-part series about the impact of the title across the state of Georgia.

In this special roundtable, AJC beat writer Chip Towers, sports business reporter Tim Tucker and political insider Greg Bluestein join discuss how UGA’s win affects the football team, recruiting, the university, the fans, enrollment, and even Georgia politics.

Part 1: What UGA’s championship means to fans

Part 2: National title will drive athletics’ revenue train

Part 3: Belief makes Georgia a threat to win it all again

Part 4: National champion Bulldogs more powerful on the recruiting trail

Part 5: (coming Saturday) Georgia likely to see ‘Flutie Effect’ after championship

Part 6: (coming Saturday) In Georgia politics, red and black is bigger than red and blue

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Former Bulldog Mike Bobo joins Georgia football staff
13m ago
National champion Bulldogs more powerful on recruiting trail
1h ago
Georgia’s Nolan Smith arrested earlier this month for suspended license
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top