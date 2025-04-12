Georgia Bulldogs
A look at what’s happening Saturday at Georgia’s G-Day

Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader runs with a Georgia flag, football game, Sanford Stadium

A Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader runs with a Georgia flag after a Georgia touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 37-14. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
2 minutes ago

The festivities are underway in Athens for today’s G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Here are stories that will help you keep up with all things Bulldogs from the scene.

Georgia football live updates, analysis for G-Day spring game

Georgia football releases rosters for 2025 G-Day scrimmage

Two key recruits headline G-Day visitors list

Georgia football looks to complete spring practice with successful G-Day

While this year’s spring scrimmage won’t be broadcast on television, coach Kirby Smart expects the event to look like it traditionally has.

Georgia Tech takes the field Saturday for real football in White and Gold game

Many major college football programs have deviated from playing something that resembles a real contest, but the Yellow Jackets will line up and play ball for coach Brent Key.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart provides encouraging update on what G-Day format will look like

Georgia football looks to complete spring practice with successful G-Day

What to really look for with Ryan Puglisi and the Georgia QB competition on G-Day

Georgia legend Vince Dooley once proposed playing another school in spring game

