A look at what’s happening Saturday at Georgia’s G-Day

The festivities are underway in Athens for today’s G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Here are stories that will help you keep up with all things Bulldogs from the scene.
Georgia football live updates, analysis for G-Day spring game
Georgia football looks to complete spring practice with successful G-Day
While this year’s spring scrimmage won’t be broadcast on television, coach Kirby Smart expects the event to look like it traditionally has.
Georgia Tech takes the field Saturday for real football in White and Gold game
Many major college football programs have deviated from playing something that resembles a real contest, but the Yellow Jackets will line up and play ball for coach Brent Key.
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.
These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub
According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say
‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says