Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

A healthy, excited Georgia football team arrives in Indy

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and teammates leave the plane after the team arrived at Indianapolis International Airport on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia is scheduled to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and teammates leave the plane after the team arrived at Indianapolis International Airport on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia is scheduled to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The Georgia Bulldogs arrived here Friday night, warm and healthy, the latter being the most significant news delivered by coach Kirby Smart in his briefing with reporters at Indianapolis Airport.

The Bulldogs held a spirited, full-pads practice at their football complex back in Athens shortly before boarding a pair of Delta charter jets and arriving in Indianapolis a little after 8 p.m. Friday.

“The mood’s great,” Smart said shortly after deplaning. “The guys have been great. We’ve had good practices. We’re excited to be here. Our guys are really fired up. We’ve got a tall task. We’ve got a really good team to play, a very talented team.”

It will have been 10 days since their Orange Bowl win over Michigan in Miami when the Bulldogs kickoff against No. 1 Alabama for the College Football Playoff Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday night (8 p.m., ESPN). Smart said there have been no new injuries following five days preparation in Athens and no players have gotten sick.

“Knock on wood,” Smart said. “We’ve got another (practice Saturday). But we’ve had great health and no issues with flu or COVID.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban also met with reporters after his team arrived Friday about 90 minutes ahead of the Bulldogs.

“My question is, how come we’re not doing this outside?” Saban joked, referencing the windy, 17-degree weather that greeted the Crimson Tide.

Health is a bit more of a concern for Alabama leading into Monday’s game. Two starters in the defensive backfield and two on the offensive line are dealing with injuries that could affect their availability. Cornerbacks Jailyn Armour-Davis (hip) and Josh Jobe (toe) and right guard and tackle Emil Ekiyor (shoulder) and Chris Owens (ankle) are all considered questionable. The Crimson Tide lost flanker John Metchie to a knee injury in the SEC Championship game.

Georgia has been busy trying to figure out how to shore up its defense, which failed to record a sack and gave up 421 yards passing to Alabama and quarterback Bryce Young in that last meeting.

“We know more about what we did well and what we can improve on,” Smart said. “It’s very consistent, the game of football: If you don’t win third down, you don’t win red area and you don’t win turnovers, you’re probably not going to win the game.”

Georgia had three turnovers and Alabama none in the last contest.

Bulldogs Stetson Bennett, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Jamaree Salyer will be taking questions from reporters Saturday morning in virtual interviews. Alabama’s Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Brian Robinson and Young will be made available later Saturday morning.

Georgia-Alabama championship coverage

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Jan. 10

TV / radio: ESPN, 750 AM, 95.5 FM, 1380 AM

Georgia Bulldogs searching for ways to pressure Alabama QB

Alabama formulating plan to defend Georgia’s Brock Bowers

Indianapolis plans to put on a show for UGA, Bama fans

Full coverage on AJC.com

Subscribers will find more coverage, including souvenir pages, in print and ePaper editions.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ticket prices dropping for Georgia-Alabama rematch
21h ago
The show moves to Indianapolis for Georgia-Alabama II
23h ago
Alabama formulating plan to defend Georgia’s Brock Bowers
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top