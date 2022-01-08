A healthy, excited Georgia football team arrives in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – The Georgia Bulldogs arrived here Friday night, warm and healthy, the latter being the most significant news delivered by coach Kirby Smart in his briefing with reporters at Indianapolis Airport.
The Bulldogs held a spirited, full-pads practice at their football complex back in Athens shortly before boarding a pair of Delta charter jets and arriving in Indianapolis a little after 8 p.m. Friday.
“The mood’s great,” Smart said shortly after deplaning. “The guys have been great. We’ve had good practices. We’re excited to be here. Our guys are really fired up. We’ve got a tall task. We’ve got a really good team to play, a very talented team.”
It will have been 10 days since their Orange Bowl win over Michigan in Miami when the Bulldogs kickoff against No. 1 Alabama for the College Football Playoff Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday night (8 p.m., ESPN). Smart said there have been no new injuries following five days preparation in Athens and no players have gotten sick.
“Knock on wood,” Smart said. “We’ve got another (practice Saturday). But we’ve had great health and no issues with flu or COVID.”
Alabama coach Nick Saban also met with reporters after his team arrived Friday about 90 minutes ahead of the Bulldogs.
“My question is, how come we’re not doing this outside?” Saban joked, referencing the windy, 17-degree weather that greeted the Crimson Tide.
Health is a bit more of a concern for Alabama leading into Monday’s game. Two starters in the defensive backfield and two on the offensive line are dealing with injuries that could affect their availability. Cornerbacks Jailyn Armour-Davis (hip) and Josh Jobe (toe) and right guard and tackle Emil Ekiyor (shoulder) and Chris Owens (ankle) are all considered questionable. The Crimson Tide lost flanker John Metchie to a knee injury in the SEC Championship game.
Georgia has been busy trying to figure out how to shore up its defense, which failed to record a sack and gave up 421 yards passing to Alabama and quarterback Bryce Young in that last meeting.
“We know more about what we did well and what we can improve on,” Smart said. “It’s very consistent, the game of football: If you don’t win third down, you don’t win red area and you don’t win turnovers, you’re probably not going to win the game.”
Georgia had three turnovers and Alabama none in the last contest.
Bulldogs Stetson Bennett, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Jamaree Salyer will be taking questions from reporters Saturday morning in virtual interviews. Alabama’s Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Brian Robinson and Young will be made available later Saturday morning.
Georgia-Alabama championship coverage
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Jan. 10
TV / radio: ESPN, 750 AM, 95.5 FM, 1380 AM
