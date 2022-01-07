Ticket prices dropping for Georgia-Alabama rematch

As of Friday, more than 5,800 tickets for Monday’s game were listed for resale on StubHub at an average price of about $1,500, according to a company representative. The cheapest ticket on StubHub was $381 (including fees) for upper-level end-zone seats, but most lower-bowl seats listed on the site were above $1,000 and some club seats near the 50-yard line topped $4,000.

“Alabama (versus) Georgia has consistently been one of the most in-demand college football matchups on StubHub,” Adam Budelli, the company’s head of partnerships and business development, said in a statement Friday. The average price on StubHub for Monday’s CFP final is 30% lower than for the January 2018 title game between the same teams, Budelli said.

Prices fluctuate frequently on the secondary market, depending on supply and demand, and figure to continue to do so between now and Monday night’s kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.