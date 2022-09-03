73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley

Vince Dooley, who will turn 90 years old Sunday, thought he was on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium just to be recognized among other Peach Bowl legends before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game Saturday. But with Bulldogs legend Herschel Walker standing by his side at midfield at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dooley found himself victim of a trick play.

An enormous birthday cake was wheeled out onto the field as UGA’s Marching Band began playing “Happy Birthday.” The entire stadium -- Oregon Ducks included -- stood and sang along.