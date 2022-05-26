$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting

Construction will be done in two phases, the first of which will be completed before the 2023 season. Phase 2 will be completed before the ‘24 season and will include a new press box in the atop the southwest corner of the stadium. It will replace the Dan Magill Press Box, which has long occupied the expanse between the 30-yard lines on the south-side club level. That will be converted to premium-seating space for donors.

Not expected to get any formal discussion this week is the status of coach Kirby Smart’s contract. The Bulldogs’ football coach of the last seven years is expected to receive a raise and extension after leading Georgia to its first national championship in that sport in 41 years last season. Negotiations between UGA and Smart’s agent, Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artist Agency (CAA) have been ongoing since January and have been described by Brooks as productive and amicable.

Smart, 46, makes $7.1 million annually in his current deal with the Bulldogs, which was extended in 2018 through the 2025 season. Including $1.8 million in bonuses earned through Georgia’s run to the national title last season, Smart cleared $8.9 million last year. A new deal is expected to be in place before preseason practices commence in August.

Lincoln Riley, who recently left Oklahoma to become Southern Cal’s coach, is thought to be the highest-paid college football coach. He signed a 10-year contract worth $110 million, according to published reports.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.