5 Bulldogs broke color barrier at Georgia

GEORGIA

• Richard Appleby, wide receiver from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

• Horace King, running back from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

• Chuck Kinnebrew, defensive lineman from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

• Clarence Pope, linebacker from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia

• Larry West, defensive back from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia