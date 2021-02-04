5 Bulldogs broke color barrier at Georgia

In 1971, 10 years after the university integrated, five freshmen were the first African-American football players to break the color barrier at Georgia.
Richard Appleby, wide receiver; Horace King, running back; Chuck Kinnebrew, defensive lineman; Clarence Pope, linebacker; and Larry West, defensive back. The accomplishments by the five scholarship athletes set milestones at Georgia.
King became the first African-American to score a touchdown for Georgia’s varsity team. Four years later, he became the first African-American from Georgia drafted by the NFL. Appleby was part of one of the famous plays in Georgia history — his 80-yard end-around pass to Gene Washington beat Florida in 1975.
Their stories are among the hundreds highlighted in an exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame — open through May — called “The Blood, Sweat and Tears,” telling the story of integration in college football.
There are 231 and 13 Black coaches inducted into the Atlanta hall. Before Herschel Walker or Champ Bailey, these five Bulldogs paved the way:
GEORGIA
