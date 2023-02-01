G-Day game set for mid-April

The intrasquad football scrimmage will cap the Bulldogs’ 15 spring practices, which likely will begin in mid-March. There has been no official announcement when the workouts will begin for the two-time defending national champions.

The No. 1 Bulldogs, led by coach Kirby Smart, completed their 15-0 season with a 65-7 victory against TCU on Jan. 9 in the College Football Playoff Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.