G-Day game set for mid-April

The annual G-Day game is scheduled for April 15, according to the University of Georgia Alumni Association website.
The intrasquad football scrimmage will cap the Bulldogs’ 15 spring practices, which likely will begin in mid-March. There has been no official announcement when the workouts will begin for the two-time defending national champions.
The No. 1 Bulldogs, led by coach Kirby Smart, completed their 15-0 season with a 65-7 victory against TCU on Jan. 9 in the College Football Playoff Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Among the spring storylines, Georgia needs to find the replacement for former starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will compete for the position.
Offensive tackle, cornerback and safety also will have position battles.
The G-Day game, which does not have a start time yet, will be open to the public. Attendance likely will be limited because of the ongoing construction on the south side of Sanford Stadium. Construction is expected to be completed in August.
