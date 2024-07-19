15 Bulldogs selected by media to All-SEC preseason teams

Fifteen Georgia Bulldogs were named by members of the media to the 2024 Preseason Media Days All-SEC team.
Carson Beck, Trevor Etienne, Tate Ratledge, Nazir Stackhouse, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks made the first team, while Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon, Dillon Bell and Brett Thorson all found themselves as second-team selections.
Dominic Lovett, Oscar Delp, Earnest Greene and Daylen Everette were selected to the third team.
Georgia had the most players on the first team with six. Alabama had the most total selections with 16. Texas had 13 selections.
Beck, Starks and Williams all were in Dallas for SEC Media Days and are seen as potential first-round 2025 NFL draft picks.
With future expectations high, Beck said that focusing on what he wants to accomplish at Georgia.
“When you focus on the team and you really put other people before yourself and you are selfless and you focus on your wide receivers, you focus on the O-line, you focus on the tight ends, you focus on the defense, you focus on the team as a whole, it kind of takes all that outside noise and pressure off these individual awards and individual statistics and it puts it on, OK, let’s win this week and let’s win the next week and so on, so forth,” Beck said. “When those things happen and you can focus on the team and everybody on the team is on that same mindset, that’s when those individual kind of awards start to happen.”
Beck threw for 3,941 yards and accounted for 28 total touchdowns in his first year as a starter. He’s far from the only talented quarterback in the league, with Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart also having cases as the top quarterback in the league.
Georgia will face all three of those quarterbacks during the 2024 season, relying on first-team All-SEC defenders Starks, Stackhouse and Williams.
Williams was listed as a linebacker prospect, though he estimates he’ll play at least 60% of his snaps on the defensive line.
“I like to say Mykel is a generational talent, the things that he can do,” Starks said. “He’s very, very important to our defense. We wouldn’t be the same without him. Just the type of guy that he is, I think that’s the most important thing.”
Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The media also picked Georgia to win the conference.
2024 Preseason All-SEC selections
First Team
QB – Carson Beck, Georgia
RB - Trevor Etienne, Georgia
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR - Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR - Tre Harris, Ole Miss
TE - Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DL - James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL - Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
*LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
*LB - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
DB - Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
P - James Burnip, Alabama
PK - Bert Auburn, Texas
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KS – Alex McPherson, Auburn
RS - Barion Brown, Kentucky
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, Texas
RB - Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
*RB - CJ Baxter, Texas
*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
WR - Isaiah Bond, Texas
WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL - Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama
DL - Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
DL - Landon Jackson, Arkansas
DL - Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
*DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
*DL - Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
LB - Debo Williams, South Carolina
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB - Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
DB - Jahdae Barron, Texas
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - Andrew Mukuba, Texas
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas
P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK - Graham Nicholson, Alabama
LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina
KS - Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP - Dillion Bell, Georgia
Third Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, Alabama
RB - Justice Haynes, Alabama
RB - Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss
WR - Deion Burks, Oklahoma
WR - Dominic Lovett, Georgia
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL - Marques Cox, Kentucky
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
C - Jake Majors, Texas
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL - Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DL - Trey Moore, Texas
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
LB - Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky
LB - Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
LB - Eugene Asante, Auburn
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
*DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama
*DB - Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
P - Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Keionte Scott, Auburn
*AP - Barion Brown, Kentucky
*AP - Jaydon Blue, Texas
