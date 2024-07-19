15 Bulldogs selected by media to All-SEC preseason teams

Breaking: Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck speaks during SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

By Connor Riley
47 minutes ago

Fifteen Georgia Bulldogs were named by members of the media to the 2024 Preseason Media Days All-SEC team.

Carson Beck, Trevor Etienne, Tate Ratledge, Nazir Stackhouse, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks made the first team, while Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon, Dillon Bell and Brett Thorson all found themselves as second-team selections.

Dominic Lovett, Oscar Delp, Earnest Greene and Daylen Everette were selected to the third team.

Georgia had the most players on the first team with six. Alabama had the most total selections with 16. Texas had 13 selections.

Beck, Starks and Williams all were in Dallas for SEC Media Days and are seen as potential first-round 2025 NFL draft picks.

With future expectations high, Beck said that focusing on what he wants to accomplish at Georgia.

“When you focus on the team and you really put other people before yourself and you are selfless and you focus on your wide receivers, you focus on the O-line, you focus on the tight ends, you focus on the defense, you focus on the team as a whole, it kind of takes all that outside noise and pressure off these individual awards and individual statistics and it puts it on, OK, let’s win this week and let’s win the next week and so on, so forth,” Beck said. “When those things happen and you can focus on the team and everybody on the team is on that same mindset, that’s when those individual kind of awards start to happen.”

Beck threw for 3,941 yards and accounted for 28 total touchdowns in his first year as a starter. He’s far from the only talented quarterback in the league, with Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart also having cases as the top quarterback in the league.

Georgia will face all three of those quarterbacks during the 2024 season, relying on first-team All-SEC defenders Starks, Stackhouse and Williams.

Williams was listed as a linebacker prospect, though he estimates he’ll play at least 60% of his snaps on the defensive line.

“I like to say Mykel is a generational talent, the things that he can do,” Starks said. “He’s very, very important to our defense. We wouldn’t be the same without him. Just the type of guy that he is, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The media also picked Georgia to win the conference.

2024 Preseason All-SEC selections

First Team

QB – Carson Beck, Georgia

RB - Trevor Etienne, Georgia

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR - Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR - Tre Harris, Ole Miss

TE - Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DL - James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DL - Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

*LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama

*LB - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Billy Bowman, Oklahoma

DB - Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

P - James Burnip, Alabama

PK - Bert Auburn, Texas

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KS – Alex McPherson, Auburn

RS - Barion Brown, Kentucky

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

Second Team

QB – Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB - Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

*RB - CJ Baxter, Texas

*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

WR - Isaiah Bond, Texas

WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

OL - Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama

DL - Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

DL - Landon Jackson, Arkansas

DL - Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

*DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

*DL - Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

LB - Debo Williams, South Carolina

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB - Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

DB - Jahdae Barron, Texas

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - Andrew Mukuba, Texas

DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia

PK - Graham Nicholson, Alabama

LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina

KS - Will Stone, Texas

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP - Dillion Bell, Georgia

Third Team

QB – Jalen Milroe, Alabama

RB - Justice Haynes, Alabama

RB - Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss

WR - Deion Burks, Oklahoma

WR - Dominic Lovett, Georgia

TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL - Marques Cox, Kentucky

OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

C - Jake Majors, Texas

DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL - Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DL - Trey Moore, Texas

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

LB - Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky

LB - Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

LB - Eugene Asante, Auburn

DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama

DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

*DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama

*DB - Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

P - Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Trey Smack, Florida

RS - Keionte Scott, Auburn

*AP - Barion Brown, Kentucky

*AP - Jaydon Blue, Texas

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

