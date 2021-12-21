Georgia and Michigan will face each other for first time in 56 years

Georgia and Michigan have only played each other twice in the history of both programs.The first meeting between the two teams was in Ann Arbor on Oct. 5 1957, when the Wolverines crushed the Bulldogs 26-0.Eight years passed before both teams met again in Ann Arbor on Oct. 2, 1965.The Bulldogs won the second meeting 15-7, led by QB Preston Ridlehuber.The 1965 Georgia team was coached by Vince Dooley, who was in his second season with the Bulldogs.No. 10 Georgia's win was an upset and broke an eight-game winning streak for No. 7 Michigan.The series record between the two teams has remained locked at 1-1 for more than 56 years.Now after more than five decades, Georgia and Michigan will play for only the third time in history at Capital One Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve..The winner will advance to the national title game.The winner will advance to the national title game