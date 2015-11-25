Furman Bisher’s last ‘I’m thankful’ column

When I drive into the parking lot, and there's still one space left --- especially this time of year.

When the hot-water heater performs its duty --- any time this time of the year.

The morning sound of a crowing rooster (never understood what they're crowing about).

When my bank account balances.

For the doctor who can make me feel better, especially if it's legal.

When it's time to "fall back, " as in those infernal time-zone switches. (Wasn't that just supposed to be for WWII days?)

When the noise in the middle of the night turns out to be the ice maker.

For my old 1948 Royal typewriter. (But where do you go for ribbons?)

That the martini wasn't a family drink at our house when I was growing up.

When I get to church on Sunday and see that the hymns we're singing are those I know the words to.

When Lynda comes back from the hairdresser and I can say, "I really like that" without lying.

When the voice on the phone is one of our grandkids . . . and they're "grand" in my life.

I don't know about you, but I'm up to my gizzard in so-called "bowl" games.

Not necessarily thankful, but you never see buttermilk on restaurant menus these days.

The sound of a lawn mower --- when somebody else is pushing it.

For the nine-inning pitcher --- oh, yeah!

When the bank says it was their mistake.

(And to all of you out there, may your holiday be rich in blessings and love for one another.

Happy Thanksgiving from our house to yours.)