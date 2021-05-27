Full capacity returns for Chick-fil-A Kickoff games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open to full capacity for this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff games in September, the Peach Bowl announced.
This year, two Kickoff games will take place over Labor Day weekend, the first full weekend of the college football season. The first game will feature Alabama vs. Miami at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 (on ABC), and the second pits Louisville against Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 (ESPN).
In a news release, the bowl announced that opening the games to full attendance was the result of “increased access of the COVID-19 vaccine and the rigorous health and safety protocols already in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
“We plan to keep all current safety measures in place to provide the safest environment possible for all our fans so that everyone can enjoy the return of college football,” Gary Stokan, president and CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc., said in a statement from the bowl. “We can’t wait to get back to the electric, sold-out atmosphere for our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. “We’re just excited for these teams and their fans that college football will be back to normal.”
This year marks the return of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games. Last year, Florida State and West Virginia were scheduled to meet on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend and Georgia and Virginia on Labor Day night. Both were games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.