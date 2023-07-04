Foyten Tesfay wins AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s elite division

Foyten Tesfay won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s women’s elite division Tuesday with a time of 30:43.

Tesfay, from Ethiopia, is a first-time AJC Peachtree Road Race winner. She upset heavy favorite and defending champion Senbere Teferi, who led much of the race before she appeared to make a wrong turn in the final sprint.

Annie Frisbie was the top U.S. finisher. Frisbie, a Minnesota native, finished 14th in 32:19. She finished 10th in the AJC Peachtree Road Race in 2022.

Georgia native Emma Grace Hurley finished just behind Frisbie in 15th. She ran a 32:27, a full minute faster than last year. She grew up in Roswell.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is the world’s largest 10K race. Over 50,000 people were expected to compete this year.