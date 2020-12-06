Florida beats Tennessee, ends Georgia’s run as SEC East champion

Kyle Pitts had seven receptions for 128 yards, helping the Gators (8-1, No. 6 CFP) wrap up the SEC's East Division. Kadarius Toney finished with eight catches for 108 yards and a TD.

The aerial performance by Trask and company took on added significance with Florida struggling to run the ball, finishing with just 21 yards on the ground.

Playing with a depleted roster, Tennessee (2-6) dropped its sixth consecutive game. The Vols were missing 16 players.

Freshman Harrison Bailey of Marietta High School got the start at quarterback. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Eric Gray. He was sacked five times.

Trask has 38 TD passes this season, moving him into sixth place in SEC history for a single season, ahead of Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and Tim Couch of Kentucky. He has the most TD passes through a team's first nine games.

Five plays into the second half, the outcome was all but decided. Florida stretched a 10-point halftime advantage to 24-7 with a 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard pass from Trask to Trevon Grimes. The big play in the sequence was a 48-yard connection between Trask and Kyle Pitts.

Early in the fourth quarter, Florida upped the lead to 31-7 when Trask found Jacob Copeland for a 12-yard TD.

Quarterback J.T. Shrout came off the bench to lead the Vols to two late touchdowns.

Sixteen Tennessee players missed the game. Freshman Cooper Mays got his first career start at center in place of senior Brandon Kennedy, who moved to left tackle. The Vols also turned to Bailey for his first start ahead of redshirt senior Jarrett Guarantano.

The Vols’ six-game losing streak is the program’s longest since starting the 1988 season with six straight losses.

Florida closes out its regular season Saturday with a home game against LSU.

Tennessee will travel to Nashville for a meeting with rival Vanderbilt.