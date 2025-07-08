Amanda Anisimova celebrates with her nephew, Jackson, after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals

"I mean, its been an extraordinary year for me. So many highs. It's just been such a ride, and I've been enjoying every step of the way," said Anisimova, who takes on No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday for a berth in the final. "Even times like today, when you're not sure you're going to cross the finish line, I keep reminding myself to enjoy the moment."

She built a huge early lead, dominating the first set and going up 5-2 in the second. Anisimova then held her first two match points at 5-4, but didn't cash in.

“She started to play some unreal tennis,” Anisimova said, “and I just kept fighting.”

In the tiebreaker, she fell behind 6-3 against Pavlyuchenkova, a Russian ranked 50th who was robbed of a point when the electronic line-calling system accidentally was turned off during a Centre Court match.

Anisimova, who compiled a 26-9 advantage in winners, would not allow her opponent to force a third set, using her terrific backhand to repeatedly end points or force mistakes from 2021 French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova.

A third match point arrived at 9-8 in the tiebreaker, but Anisimova sent a forehand return wide and let out a yell.

When she closed the match with a 109 mph serve that drew a netted return, Anisimova fell face-down on the court, before rising with a smile as wide as can be. After Pavlyuchenkova walked around the net for an embrace, Anisimova covered her face with her hands, then wrapped both arms around her chest for a self-hug.

Soon, she was headed over to the stands to pick up Jackson, who arrived in England on Tuesday morning with his mother, who is Anisimova's sister, and father. Jackson turns 4 on Thursday.

“I’m just super grateful that they flew in and got to experience this with me,” Anisimova said. “It doesn’t happen often, so it’s just super special.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP