ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming

ESPN replaced Nichols with Malika Andrews as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following the report. Nichols continued to host “The Jump” onsite during the finals. She was also onsite during the recently concluded Las Vegas Summer League.

David Roberts, who was named last week to oversee the network's NBA coverage, said in a statement that “we mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned.”

“Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content,” Roberts said.

ESPN will have a new daily NBA show that will premiere sometime before the regular season begins in October. Roberts also will be responsible for revamping and finding a host for the “NBA Countdown” show with Taylor’s departure to NBC.

Nichols also confirmed the move on her Instagram page. Sports Business Journal was the first to report it.

Nichols posted: “Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things. An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – “The Jump” was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. More to come …”

Nichols, who has more than a year remaining on her contract, has been an integral part of ESPN’s NBA coverage since she returned to the network in 2016. “The Jump” started in February that year and went from airing only during the season to a nearly year-round fixture. She also was the sideline reporter for most of ESPN’s top national games this season.