Emory women’s tennis team advances to national championship

The Emory women’s tennis team is headed back to the NCAA Division III championship match after it defeated Tufts, 5-2, the national semifinal Tuesday.
Emory will meet defending national champion Wesleyan University, who defeated Kenyon College, 5-1, in the other semifinal. The final will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga.
It will be the first trip to the championship since 2018 and the 14th in program history.
Stephanie Taylor provided the clinching point at third singles as she rallied after dropping the first set 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Christina Watson and Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico also won singles matches for Emory.
The doubles teams of Watson and Taylor and Gonzalez-Rico and Katie Chang recorded the other wins.