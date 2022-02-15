Dream sign N’dea Jones, Khaalia Hillsman to training camp deals

Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward, was selected with the No. 23 overall pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2021 WNBA draft from Texas A&M. A first-team All-SEC selection her senior year, the Atlanta native stands as Texas A&M’s all-time leading rebounder and owns the school record with 42 career double-doubles.

Hillsman, a 6-5 center from Chicago, was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection at Texas A&M. She set the Aggies’ program record with a 59.3 career field-goal percentage and ranks fifth all time with 880 career rebounds.