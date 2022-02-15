Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Dream sign N’dea Jones, Khaalia Hillsman to training camp deals

ajc.com

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream signed N’dea Jones and Khaalia Hillsman to training camp contracts, the team announced Tuesday.

Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward, was selected with the No. 23 overall pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2021 WNBA draft from Texas A&M. A first-team All-SEC selection her senior year, the Atlanta native stands as Texas A&M’s all-time leading rebounder and owns the school record with 42 career double-doubles.

Hillsman, a 6-5 center from Chicago, was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection at Texas A&M. She set the Aggies’ program record with a 59.3 career field-goal percentage and ranks fifth all time with 880 career rebounds.

Jones and Hillsman were part of the Texas A&M team that went to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament during the 2017-18 season.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta TV sports listings
Golf pioneer William Lewis leaves legacy of success, caring
Saints’ Kamara freed from jail after battery arrest in Vegas
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top