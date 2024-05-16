Dream open season with a road victory over Sparks

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Rhyne Howard scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 21 with 14 rebounds and the Dream turned back the Los Angeles Sparks 92-81 on Wednesday night in their season opener.

Howard had five points as the Dream opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run for a 77-66 lead. The Sparks got within 87-81 on a 3-pointer by Cameron Brink, the overall No. 2 pick, with 1:34 left but they missed their last four shots and had a critical turnover while Atlanta went 5 of 6 from the foul line.

Haley Jones had 14 points and Allisha Gray had 12 for the Dream and Charles, the overall No. 1 pick in 2010 who sat out last season, had 14 rebounds.