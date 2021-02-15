Daytona 500 continues to be delayed

On that Monday, Ryan Newman was bumped from the lead and sent horrifically airborne in a fiery last-lap crash. Returning to the scene this year, Newman got his wreck out of the way early and was thankfully spared the trip to the hospital. On Turn 3 of Lap 15, Aric Almirola, running near the front, was sent sideways. That meant big trouble for a tightly packed field.

The unluckiest of the spinning cars plowed into the muddy Daytona infield. It all happened just in front of Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott, but the defending Cup champion dove low on the track and was able to avoid entanglement. In all, 16 other cars – which notably included those rides belonging to Kurt Busch, Jamie McMurray, Martin Truex Jr. and Newman – were not so fortunate. Newman was listed as one of six drivers out of the field, with the others waiting to test their damaged cars.