Dawsonville native Chase Elliott gets his first win in Atlanta

Pole sitter Chase Elliott walks to his car to begin the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The hometown driver finally has his win in Atlanta.

Chase Elliott won the 2022 Quaker State 400 Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Dawsonville native, who received his usual passionate support from fans throughout the afternoon, has long vied for a victory in his native state.

Elliott, 26, swept the first two stages and took the lead again with two laps remaining to secure the victory. During the final stretch, he just edged Corey LaJoie, who had a shot at an upset win before wrecking not long after Elliott regained the lead.

Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney were the other top-five finishers, respectively.

Chase and Bill Elliott became the second father-son combo to win in Atlanta, joining Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bill won six times in Atlanta.

The Quaker State 400 concluded the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s two-race portion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. The 2023 Cup Series, NASCAR’s 75th season, hasn’t announced an official schedule but will again feature two trips to Atlanta.

More to come …

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

