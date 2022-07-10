Dawsonville native Chase Elliott gets his first win in Atlanta

The hometown driver finally has his win in Atlanta.
Chase Elliott won the 2022 Quaker State 400 Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Dawsonville native, who received his usual passionate support from fans throughout the afternoon, has long vied for a victory in his native state.
Elliott, 26, swept the first two stages and took the lead again with two laps remaining to secure the victory. During the final stretch, he just edged Corey LaJoie, who had a shot at an upset win before wrecking not long after Elliott regained the lead.
Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney were the other top-five finishers, respectively.
Chase and Bill Elliott became the second father-son combo to win in Atlanta, joining Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bill won six times in Atlanta.
The Quaker State 400 concluded the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s two-race portion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. The 2023 Cup Series, NASCAR’s 75th season, hasn’t announced an official schedule but will again feature two trips to Atlanta.
