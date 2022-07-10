Dawsonville native Chase Elliott gets his first win in Atlanta

Chase Elliott won the 2022 Quaker State 400 Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Dawsonville native, who received his usual passionate support from fans throughout the afternoon, has long vied for a victory in his native state.

Elliott, 26, swept the first two stages and took the lead again with two laps remaining to secure the victory. During the final stretch, he just edged Corey LaJoie, who had a shot at an upset win before wrecking not long after Elliott regained the lead.